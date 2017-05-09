Ranked ballots likely not worth the trouble in Calgary municipal elections: Expert

What if you didn’t have to pick just one candidate in the upcoming municipal election?

What if you could rank your first, second and third choices?

It’s not such a crazy idea. Ranked ballots are already used in party leadership races such as the current federal PC leadership race.

Countries such as Australia and New Zealand use ranked ballots in their national elections too.

In Ontario, London became the first Canadian city to make the switch to ranked ballots for its municipal elections last week.

London city Coun. Josh Morgan said in his city’s case, the ranking system is better for democracy.

“It will cause more candidates to run, and candidates who do run to stay in the campaign longer,” Morgan said.

He gave an example from their last election where a colleague was hoping to defeat an incumbent. When another good candidate entered the same race, he encouraged her to drop out to avoid vote splitting – something she eventually did.

“That is a clear example of how the first past the post system can lead to people not running or dropping out of the race,” said Morgan.

While he’s excited for the change, the appetite for ranked ballots in Calgary might not be as strong.

City councillor and 2017 mayoral candidate Andre Chabot says he’s seen too many examples of poor choices rising to the top in political leadership races.

“Ultimately you don’t end up with the best potential candidate – so first past the post is still the preferred way,” said Chabot.

He also noted provincial legislation would need to change for Calgary to even consider switching.

In Ontario, the provincial government altered its municipal legislation to allow for ranked ballots, although London is the only large city to make the switch so far.

Lori Williams, associate professor of political science at Mount Royal University, said ranked ballots seem to work well in situations where parties with clear ideologies are involved.

“In situations like that where you’ve got a number of parties – particularly similar parties that split the vote.”

She gave the example of Joan Crockett’s federal win in the Calgary Centre 2012 by-election. Williams noted the progressive vote was split between the Liberals and the Greens.

“It seems to be better – more democratic – if you force the situation where someone must win a majority, particularly a particular party,” said Williams.

The professor said there are at least two downsides: the system can be confusing for voters and it costs more to run an election with ranked ballots.

In London, Morgan said they’ve budgeted an extra half million on top of the usual $1.9 million budget for the upcoming 2018 election.

Williams is skeptical that the benefits would outweigh the costs at the municipal level.