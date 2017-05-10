Alberta loses big-budget TV series to Vancouver

Hot on the success of Fargo, Hell on Wheels and Van Helsing, Calgary’s Nomadic Pictures is hitting the ground running with a new sci-fi series called Ghost Wars.

But unlike their previous efforts, Ghost Wars won’t be filmed in Alberta.

Chad Oakes, co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures, said the decision was made to film in Vancouver because the Alberta Media Fund has a cap of $5 million per project.

“Whether it’s a small feature, movie-of-the-week or a high budget TV series,” Oakes explained. “Unfortunately, Alberta is the only province or state that puts caps … at one time Alberta had the best in North America, and now it does not.”

Ghost Wars, starring Vincent D’Onofrio (Jurassic World, Daredevil) and Kim Coates, is being helmed by veteran show runner Simon Barry (Continuum). It follows outcast Roman Mercer (Avan Jogia) who must overcome the town’s prejudices to harness his psychic powers and save everyone from a mass haunting. It will appear on SyFy and Netflix later this year.

Oakes said the province still provides good support for projects that have $20 million budgets or less. He stressed Alberta still has incredible crews and talent, and it was a very tough decision. Nomadic annually does between $175 million and $200 million in production.

The company has had consistent and constant dialogue with Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda, but Oakes said the province is facing a challenging time with high film budgets, but low oil revenue.

“In the meantime, our company has an incredible slate of stuff to do, and we need to take it to a jurisdiction that best fits the show location-wise and financially,” he added.

In a statement, Minister Miranda said the government recognizes the value of the screen-based industry.

He added the 2017 budget provided $34 million for the Alberta Media Fund (though it was slashed by about $3 million), and that they support cultural industries through other grants like script development and mentorship.