B.C. election brings unwelcome uncertainty for business as Greens hold balance

CALGARY — British Columbia's election has brought unwelcome uncertainty for the business sector, given the prospect of an ascendant Green Party influencing policy on pipelines, natural gas exports, hydroelectricity and other resource projects.

Christy Clark's Liberal party took 43 seats, two ahead of the NDP, but just shy of the 44 seats needed to take a majority. Recounts and absentee ballots could still sway the final tally.

As it stands, the anti-pipeline, anti-fracking, anti-liquefied natural gas Green Party hold the balance of power with their three seats, though party leader Andrew Weaver said in a speech he is open to compromise and his top priority is to remove big money from politics.

The results only create more uncertainty for the Trans Mountain pipeline, shale gas development, and even the Site C hydroelectric project, said Martin Pelletier, managing director at TriVest Wealth Council.

Smirk Aryan, director at RS Energy Group, said it was too soon to know what the results mean, because so much is still up in the air with a minority government.