Calgary Sikhs prep for annual Nagar Kirtan Parade

This weekend, more than 60,000 Calgarians will march in the annual Nagar Kirtan parade to celebrate community and the Sikh faith.

The annual parade is now in it’s 19th year in Calgary.

“I feel honoured in organizing this event (again),” said Parmeet Singh, president of the Dashmesh Culture Center. He feels the event is important to help the larger Calgary community learn a bit more about the Sikh culture.

“People sing religious hymns, and youth volunteers will hand out pamphlets about the Sikh culture.”

The Nagar Kirtan is celebrated during Vaisakhi, which is the anniversary of the formation of Khalsa (the basis of the Sikh religion). It was formed by the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, in 1699.

Last year about 60,000 participated, making it one of Calgary’s largest parades. This year, the parade comes on the heels of the recently designated Sikh Heritage Month in April.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.