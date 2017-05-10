Calgary crews busy with summer street improvements for bikes, cars and people

Because of the Green Line, work on the city’s downtown cycle track tweaks are in limbo until council makes some final decisions. But that doesn’t mean other bike projects across the city aren’t changing the shape of roadways.

Agustin Louro with Bike Calgary said the East Central Network improvments are some of the most exciting for the bike community because they will serve a portion of the city that doesn’t currently have a lot of cycle infrastructure.

City transportation planner Jonathan Chapman said adding the bike infrastructure can help control the speed of a collector road and help improve safety for all forms of transportation.

“A lot of communities are really concerned about speed on residential streets,” Chapman said. “One of the tools in our toolbelt on that is narrowing the driving lanes, people respond by driving slower and being more respectful to pedestrians wanting to cross.”

Last summer, the city was concentrating bike parking efforts in the core where bike racks were needed.

This year, the city is looking at facilities like arenas, swimming pools and other leisure centres that may have been built before bike parking needs were a consideration.

“There’s a lot of places that maybe have very outdated bicycle parking, and maybe missing it,” Chapman said. “We do that in response to people flagging locations…our main focus has been on some of the places that should have some but are 20 years behind.”

Every year the city builds about 300 stalls.

Bowness road:

Because the city is repaving Bowness Road NW between 70 Street NW and Shouldice Bridge they are also putting in a number of measures for pedestrians and cyclists.

The city’s putting in speed humps, and fixing bus stops which where built before the city had articulated buses.

This is a Phase 2 project because the city’s already completed improvements from Bowness Road to 70th street.

Northmount Drive:

This year crews will begin working on the intersection of 14 Street and Northmount Drive to the Cambrian Drive to Carol Drive intersection.

Improvements include resurfacing the road, transit improvements, pedestrian improvements and separated bike lanes across Northmount Drive to connect to the existing Cambrian track.

Chapman said this will connect Sunnyside cyclists through to 14 Street and eventually up into Brentwood.

Phase 2 of the project, which won’t happen this year, will carry the complete street design down to Northland Drive.

The Phase 1 work is expected to be done by October of 2017.

East Central Network:

According to Chapman, this is considered an exciting area for the city to grow its cycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

“From and equity standpoint the northeast has been underserved in the past with complete street approaches to their roads,” Chapman said.

The first phase of this project will cover a bike route for the north to south Marlborough Way NE and 40 Street SE between Marlborough Drive N.E. and 19 Avenue N.E. From east to west it will connect 8 Avenue SE to 10 Avenue SE which is through Barlow Trail SE to 52 Street SE.