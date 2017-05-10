Council's time on arena, big projects running out before Calgary election

Tick tock council, if you want to be the ones making big decisions for the city.

On Tuesday, Calgary’s city manager Jeff Fielding reminded council that the clock on some very important projects is running down and they don't have time to go into overtime – especially if council wants to make some arena funding decisions.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters he didn’t quite agree, but noted that this council will run up against time soon enough.

“It is true that this council stops in September, and then would not be in a position to be in a decision-making meeting until November,” said Nenshi. “At that point, if you’re a brand new council and it’s your first meeting, it’s hard for me to imagine they would want to deal with that at their first meeting.”

In late April, council unanimously approved administration’s pitch to plop a new arena in Victoria Park, where it would be integrated into the River District Revitalization plans being led by the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation.

Nenshi told reporters people are meeting on the possibility of a new arena, and will continue to do so.