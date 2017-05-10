Dog gone: Pups punted from Calgary brewery

The Cold Garden Beverage Company is hoping they’re not chasing their own tail in an effort to continue allowing dog owners to bring their pets with them to the local brewery’s new tasting room.

Located in Inglewood, the brewery opened the tasting space three months ago in addition to their production facility.

During construction of the room, co-owner Dan Allard said staff often brought their dogs with them for company and when it opened to the public, the pups simply became part of the atmosphere.

Soon enough, customers stopping in for a beer-tasting were bringing their pooches too.

“It wasn’t part of the business model, but it was kind of a natural thing for customers who happened to have their dog with them to come in and try our beer,” Allard told Metro. “People loved it.”

Cold Garden doesn’t serve any food, so customers are invited to bring neighbourhood eats in with them to enjoy alongside their brew samples.

Allard said pets have never been allowed in the brewing area, which is separate from the tasting room.

However, Cold Garden was recently told by Alberta Health Services that the dogs would have to go.

As regulated by the province’s Public Health Act, live animals aren’t allowed in food areas unless they’re a service animal or the health body specifically authorizes it.

“Cold Garden brewery was not originally a food-permitted facility,” read a statement AHS provided to Metro. “Because the scope of its operations have expanded from what was originally approved by AHS and the City of Calgary, it is now considered an operation requiring a food permit, and therefore, the allowance for any live animal must be approved by AHS.”

Proposals are individually assessed based on risk to public health and the extent those risks can be mitigated, according to AHS.

But every dog has their day, and Allard said he’s optimistic they’ll be able to get an exception. “(AHS) has been working with us and have been very helpful,” he said. “I think if someone wants to bring their pizza in here to enjoy with their beer and their dog happens to be with them, there’s really not a health and safety risk with that.”