Former CPS officer fired over high-speed chase granted chance to appeal dismissal from force

A Calgary police officer who was fired after seven years of being on disciplinary leave with pay — for his role in a high-speed chase of a suspected drunk driver that resulted in a crash between the suspect and a taxi— has been granted the opportunity to appeal his dismissal.

The former sergeant, Anthony Braile, was suspended with pay in December of 2008 after an investigation into professional misconduct was launched against him for his role in the crash—that left the taxi driver seriously injured. The incident occured just six months after Braile returned from mental health leave.

Braile remained suspended with pay until he was dismissed in early February of 2016 following a disciplinary hearing where he admitted to nine counts of professional misconduct.

A criminal prosecution resulted with Braile ultimately pleading guilty to a charge of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act (TSA), and Braile’s official dismissal in his 20th year on the force.

At the time of his dismissal, former Calgary Police Association president Howard Burns said he expected Braile to appeal the decision so that he could collect his 20-year pension.

In his request to be able to appeal the decision, Braile said he suffered from a mental disorder at the time of the incident and had been recently hospitalized for suicidal thoughts and his mental disorder. He argues that he should not have been put back on active duty so quickly after returning from mental health leave.

In the decision to allow Braile to appeal his dismissal, Justice Sheilah Martin said Braile’s presiding officer found that Braile was suffering from a mental disorder at the relevant time.

Martin said the court will allow arguments that the board was mistaken in upholding Braile's dismissal because they placed the burden on Braile to prove his innocence rather than on CPS to prove his guilt.

“The burden and standard of proof at a professional disciplinary hearing under the Police Act, and in particular, who has the legal burden of proof at the penalty stage given the circumstances and limited admission, are significant issues,” said Martin. “Sgt. Braile has also satisfied me that his case is at least arguable on both points.”

At the time of Braile's dismissal, Chief Roger Chaffin said if Braile does appeal the decision the force would "certainly not lay down.”

“We’ll be represented there and we’ll work on it,” he said. “If the case gets appealed we’re going to bring forth the same case we did here and the same energy to that.”