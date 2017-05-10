Calgary school girls explore STEM opportunities at 18th annual Explore IT conference

If you ask Beyoncé, the answer to the question ‘who runs the world?’ is easy.

Girls.

On Wednesday, nearly 750 of Calgary’s very own girls took over the traditionally male dominated areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) at the 18th annual Explore IT conference at SAIT, the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University.

The annual event is held simultaneously at all three post-secondary institutes and is specific to Grade 9 girls. The unique experience offers them “inspirational and motivational environments” to help set their sights on opportunities in the various STEM fields.

One of the organizers, Mo Keshavjee, of SAIT’s school of information and communications technologies, said the goal of the conference is to ask them the questions: What are you passionate about? What do you love? What is your goal? And, how can we help you get there?

“We want to empower these young women to know that they’re capable of doing these STEM jobs,” he said.

Maria Dimancheva, a Grade 9 student from Branton Bilingual Jr. High, spent her day building a calculator and making a brain game. She said the conference has been an enlightening experience for her.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity because we don’t get much hands-on experience. We have a lot of language and more literal courses, so I found this experience to be really valuable,” she said.

Dimancheva said especially for girls her age who are heading into high school, events like this help them build confidence.

“We need the confidence to do well in our courses and to know that women are accepted in society and we can do everything male individuals do,” she said. “I think this is a great opportunity because with the keynote speaker and the presentations we saw that even though women are not dominant in technology, they have a lot to contribute.”

Keeshavjee said the girls were given the opportunity to explore things like electronics engineering, app building, computer programing and more.

“The underlying message for this whole thing is that we want them to stick with science and math courses in high school, and then when they’re done and off to post-secondary they’ll think of science and technology as a career path.”

Keeshavjee said STEM fields are no longer male dominated, and that more and more employer are looking for women to fill jobs.