Home-grown fashions at Calgary Parkshow

From crops to tops, hemp yoga clothing is a natural fit for Calgary fashion designer Blake Ward.

Under his brand Seed, Ward will be showing off his hemp-made fashions at this year’s Parkshow, but his story started a few years back.

After 15 years of practicing yoga, Ward was sick of the synthetic polyesters that quickly got hot and sweaty during a session – he wanted something more breathable and natural.

But he just couldn’t find anything that fit his tastes.

“I didn’t have any background in it, but I bought a sewing machine one day and set it up in my kitchen table,” he recalled. “I taught myself how to sew and started designing the world’s best clothing.”

From Ward’s experience, Hemp sews just the same as any other fabric, but there’s a big difference in terms of breathability – it doesn’t get so stinky as you wear it.

Ward didn’t want clothing that appealed strictly from the materials though – his goal was to create hemp clothing that also looked good. His designs, from the t-shirts to the branded antidote pants, take inspiration from his hobbies, including yoga, skateboarding and wakeboarding culture.

“We’ve also got stuff for bodies that don’t fit the typical athletic frame,” he said.

Ward will have designs on the runway and for sale at this year’s Parkshow event.

Parkshow is an annual fashion show in Calgary that supports new and local artists, with a ‘buy off the runway’ concept.

This year’s show takes place May 26 to 27 at the Inglewood Warehouse.