Kinder Morgan looking to raise $1.75 billion in Trans Mountain pipeline IPO

CALGARY — Kinder Morgan Canada is looking to raise $1.75 billion through an initial public offering of assets including the Trans Mountain pipeline system.

In an updated prospectus filed Wednesday, the company said it's looking to sell shares at between $19 and $22 to help fund the $7.4 billion Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

The Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. Partnership would hold both the Trans Mountain pipeline and the expansion project, the Puget Sound pipeline system in Washington State, a condensate pipeline, along with storage and terminals along the pipeline routes.

Houston-based Kinder Morgan would still hold a majority share, with as much as a 77 per cent interest in the entity.

The filing comes a day after the B.C. election in which the Liberal party, which supports the pipeline, won 43 seats, one short of a majority. The NDP and Green parties, which oppose the pipeline, hold 41 and three seats respectively.