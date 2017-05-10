Kinsmen kick off 25th annual home lotto campaign in Calgary

For a quarter century, people in our province have been supporting the Alberta Children’s Hospital through the Kinsmen Lotto.

Lisa Brunet-Lunn saw the results of that support firsthand when her daughter, Madison, needed care at the age of two.

“She woke up with a cough one day. Just a simple cold,” said Brunet-Lunn.

But by the end of the day, she was intubated.

Doctors told the family that Madison’s lungs were failing, but they had a piece of equipment which could temporarily function as her heart and lungs, giving them time to heal.

She was on the Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) for eight days. Now, she's a happy and healthy four-year-old.

“There aren’t many hospitals that offer a ECLS program,” said Brunet-Lunn. “The one in Calgary is donor funded.”

Albertans hoping to show their support for the hospital have a chance to win some amazing prizes through the Kinsmen Lotto.

This year they’re offering up two grand prize show homes built by Homes by Avi. The home at 95 Tuscany Ridge Manor NW has 6 bedrooms, 3,340 square feet of living space and comes with furniture and $15,000.

The second home at 31 Savanna Street NE has four bedrooms, over 2,200 square feet of living space and also comes with furniture and $10,000.

There are other prizes such as vacations, vehicles, VIP sports experiences and cash. Tickets are $50 each or cheaper if bought in multiples of 3, 8 or 16.