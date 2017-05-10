Man charged in relation to fatal 2016 hit and run
Police responded to the call on November 5, 2016, and found a 54-year-old man deceased on the side of the road
A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a fatal 2016 hit and run.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, around 11:10 p.m. police were called to the 9200 block of 17 Avenue SE, after reports of a deceased pedestrian on the side of the road.
According to police, investigators believe the pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was struck by an eastbound vehicle on 17 Avenue that failed to stop following the collision.
The truck, a black Dodge Ram, was found in northeast Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. It was not believed that the vehicle was stolen when the collision occurred.
Aaron Robert Adam, 47, of Calgary is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and hit and run causing death.
