Man charged in relation to fatal 2016 hit and run

A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a fatal 2016 hit and run.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, around 11:10 p.m. police were called to the 9200 block of 17 Avenue SE, after reports of a deceased pedestrian on the side of the road.

According to police, investigators believe the pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was struck by an eastbound vehicle on 17 Avenue that failed to stop following the collision.

The truck, a black Dodge Ram, was found in northeast Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. It was not believed that the vehicle was stolen when the collision occurred.