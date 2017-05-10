Minister Miranda on updating the Alberta Media Fund

The Alberta Media Fund, which helps Calgary film and TV productions, has taken a few hits lately – but plans are being made to overhaul the program.

First, it was slashed by nearly $3 million in the last provincial budget, drawing ire from local filmmakers and even Calgary Mayor Nenshi, who had hoped the fund would actually increase.

“It’s an industry that needs to grow significantly in Alberta because it supports a lot of jobs, and a lot of good jobs,” Nenshi said at the time. “It’s difficult to grow that industry if we can’t competitive with funding the way that other jurisdictions and provinces are.”

More recently, Calgary-based production company Nomadic Pictures (behind Fargo and Hell on Wheels) took production of their latest series, Ghost Wars, to Vancouver, citing project caps in the Alberta Media Fund as an issue.

Well, Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda is aware of this, and said he’s started talks with Alberta’s film industry leaders to see how the government can better support film and television.

Funding roadblocks

There are a few issues, however.

First, the Alberta Media Fund, at $34 million, wasn’t actually designed for commercial projects – it was originally meant to support cultural programming, but as Alberta’s film industry grew, it morphed to help the commercial side as well.

“But how do we support both the cultural side and the commercial side, with a program that was never designed to support the commercial side,” Miranda said.

Second, the price of oil has a definite impact on arts funding in the province.

“When you have a drop in the price of oil and you have an economy that’s hurting as a result, we have to be very pragmatic and responsible with the money we have,” he explained.

Although Alberta’s economy is beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel, Miranda doesn’t want to just throw money at the project – he wants to engage the filmmaking community and make changes to make the Alberta Media Fund, and Alberta’s other grant programs, to make them more sustainable for the future.

‘Whether that means a complete overhaul or a whether it’s just portions of the program that need to be tweaked, at this point everything’s on the table for me,” he said.

Film is worth it

Despite challenging times, Miranda recognizes that film is an important industry to create jobs in the province, and drive the economy forward – and it’s growing at a substantial rate.

So far his goal has been to maintain the current available resources as best he can (while also working within priorities from other sections of the provincial budget), but the time is coming for long-term solutions. What those solutions may be, in specifics, is still being debating however.