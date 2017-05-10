Police seek person of interest in 2015 murder

Police are on the hunt for a Calgary man that went missing shortly after a 2015 murder and hasn't been seen or heard from by his family in nearly 17 months.

According to Calgary Police Services, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, police responded to reports of a shooting in an alley in the 100 block of Del Ray Road NE. Upon arrival, police found Hussein Merhi, 26, in medical distress. He died a short time later on scene.

Investigators said they believe Merhi had met with at least two people in the alley. At some point during the meeting an altercation occured and the victim was killed.

Police are now seeking Kier Bryan Granado, 20, of Calgary, as a person of interest in Merhi's death.

Shortly after the homicide Granado went missing, according to CPS. His family has been in contact with police, and said they have not seen or heard from him in nearly 17 months and are worried about him.

Granado is described as Filipino, approximately 5'3" tall and 95 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.