'Selfie!' 3D Canada 150 sign unveiled in Prince's Island Park

Let me take a selfie!

Calgary’s Mayor, and distinguished guests from the provincial and federal government, were honoured to unveil the first of 18 3D Canada 150 signs as part of a Tourism Industry Association of Canada project on Thursday.

The signs will be placed in provincial and territorial capitals, as well as iconic tourist destination to create gathering spaces nation-wide to help celebrate Canada’s history.

And of course, selfie-obsessed Naheed Nenshi was grateful to have Calgary be the first on their list.

“Today is about celebrating, it’s about celebrating public space, it’s about celebrating public art, and I cannot wait to see this piece,” said Nenshi. “Of course, Calgary has the first one.”