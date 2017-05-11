'Selfie!' 3D Canada 150 sign unveiled in Prince's Island Park
Calgary is one of 18 places these signs will appear to help celebrate Canada's 150 years of history
Let me take a selfie!
Calgary’s Mayor, and distinguished guests from the provincial and federal government, were honoured to unveil the first of 18 3D Canada 150 signs as part of a Tourism Industry Association of Canada project on Thursday.
The signs will be placed in provincial and territorial capitals, as well as iconic tourist destination to create gathering spaces nation-wide to help celebrate Canada’s history.
And of course, selfie-obsessed Naheed Nenshi was grateful to have Calgary be the first on their list.
“Today is about celebrating, it’s about celebrating public space, it’s about celebrating public art, and I cannot wait to see this piece,” said Nenshi. “Of course, Calgary has the first one.”
The art isn’t just for show, citizens are encouraged to take pictures with it, and post to social media with the hashtag #3DCanada150.
