Alberta may ask post-secondaries to meet measurable targets to qualify for funding

No strings? Sorry, no more.

The Alberta Government is looking at a revamp when it comes to how post-secondary institutions are funded; that’s the Campus Alberta Grant.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt told Metro in late March that his ministry is currently looking at how to fund schools with more direction and clarity, so taxpayers can see exactly where their dollars are going, and what outcomes they can expect for that cash contribution.

“Right now with the block grant system, the government writes a giant cheque with almost no strings attached,” said Schmidt. “We’re looking at if there are ways we can target some indicators or outcome measures.”

In Ontario, a consultation report from 2015 on evolving that province’s post-secondary funding model reads that they don’t want to fund universities, but put money toward set outcomes instead. They want hard data, facts, numbers to guide the dollars they funnel into post-secondary institutions.

In Alberta, they would align with principles the minister announced in 2016. That is the schools would need to meet accessibility, affordability, quality, accountability and coordination.

Accessibility and affordability and quality go hand in hand, and the government wants to ensure students are able to go to school in the province, even if they are lower-income, at programs that apply to their needs.

“When you talk about funding models one of the biggest issues is that it’s pretty random,” said ACAD president Daniel Doz. “The argument I’ve put forth to the minister is if you really care about equity in the system, and students being treated fairly, why don’t you look at a system that attaches funding to the student.”

Doz said it’s tough to find a way to fund that works for every school, or program, or even the type of population depending on the resources it takes to actually put on a class.

Schmidt mentioned perhaps targeting some money to research, some to particular programs or student numbers.