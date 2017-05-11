Bankview residents oppose planned development off 19 Avenue

It’s not your average condo building, but people in Bankview are more worried about parking and sunlight than having a new, unique structure in their neighborood.



RNDSQR’s plans to build The Village is being met by opposition from the Bankview Community Association.



The community just south of 17 Avenue andwest of 14 Street SW is seeing lots of its older properties being replaced with new, denser infills, townhouses and apartments.



But Fergal Duff, the newly-elected chair of the Bankview Community Association’s development committee, said The Village is presenting too many concerns for residents, including parking, increased traffic, and shadowing.



“I think there’s a serious overshadowing issue in relation to the buildings to the north, both just in terms of the height of the proposed development, but also the existing topography,” he said.



Duff said a new set of townhouses have a common courtyard, which will now be in shadow for much of the day.



Context is another concern.



“It’s quite a big jump to go from the smaller, two-storey buildings across the street to a six-storey multifamily building on that corner,” said Duff.



He suspected the project will get approval when it goes to Calgary Planning Commission in June, but they will continue to voice concerns.



Dave White, principal with CivicWorks Planning and Design, which has been hired to lead planning and engagement on the project, said the building will fit in with the densifying main streets along 17 Avenue and 14 Street SW.



The city’s Main Streets program is an ongoing plan to revitalize and rezone areas along Calgary’s identified main streets, although the plan is still being rolled out.



“We’re basically at the crux – the intersection – of two identified main streets,” said White. To talk about a mid-rise building about 6 storeys in height with 80 units, it’s really not out of character.”



White said they’ve gone through the rigor of a professional transportation engineering analysis to arrive at their published conclusions on parking and traffic in the area.



He said RNDSQR is really rethinking the basics of how projects can be built in ways that present better living spaces.



“This is not the more typical, formulaic, easy, copy-and-paste type work you’re seeing in other parts of the city,” said White.