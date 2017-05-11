Controversial plan for addiction treatment centre faces tough questions from Calgary community

Roughly 150 residents of Calgary’s Windsor Park neighbourhood turned out to a community meeting on Wednesday to voice their concerns and ask questions about a neighbour’s application to turn his home into an addiction treatment centre.

Ved Ran is nearly four years into his own recovery from a fentanyl and opiate addiction and recently applied to rezone his property which is located across the street from Windsor Park School.

The meeting started with an explanation of the application process from the city and Ran outlined his plans for the centre.

Pending city approval, Ran said he plans to hire security, a psychologist, nurse and personal chef for the operation where up to 10 people in recovery will live and work through an abstinence-based treatment program.

One of the first residents to address Ran commended him for his efforts and for his recovery, but said Windsor Park isn’t an appropriate place for a recovery treatment centre.

“You’re turning a heroic, selfless act – amazing what you’re doing – you’re turning it into a selfish act because you’re foisting it on our community,” he said to Ran. “The point is, unless you can find 10 clones of yourself who will act exactly like you, you’re introducing a risk into our community.”

One resident told Ran there are plenty of commercial properties on nearby Macleod Trail that would be a more suitable location for the centre.

“Essentially you’re running a business in a residential neighbourhood, which is changing the neighbourhood,” he said.

When asked who would fund the project, Ran said he plans to finance the centre with his own money until he can decide whether to apply for non-profit or foundation status.

A city representative told residents at the meeting they would consider feedback from community members in their final decision, including the home’s proximity to a school.