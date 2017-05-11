Calgary's Green Line looks short in Phase One

Administration will present the first phase of Calgary’s proposed Green Line which will cost $4.59 billion and run from Shepard to 16 Avenue North, Metro has learned.

Those details will be presented to council in a strategic meeting Monday after details have already been sent ahead to the province.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters that Monday’s strategic meeting would be a big news day, with updates on staging, phasing and financing for the Green Line. He said no decisions will be made during that meeting.

Building from Shepard to 16 Avenue wouldn’t be quite what city promised its citizens. The Green Line concept has always been a dream to connect the community of Seton in the south to Keystone in the north.

Calgary’s Green Line would be the city’s largest infrastructure project with more than 40 km of train track to help commuters travel from the deep southeast to the northeast corner of the city.

So far, the city has only secured two-thirds of the funding they need to get their engine going. The city has earmarked $1.56 billion over 30 years and the federal government has promised $1.53 billion over 11 years. So far, the province has not made any funding promises.

In an email to the province, administration shared the Phase 1 details with the minister of transportation. Metro reached out to Minister Brian Mason for comment, but was told he won’t be making any public statements until he’s had more time to look over the details and council’s made a decision.

In the past, Mason has told Metro that the province needed the city to nail down the Green Line costs before they could finalize any financing commitment.