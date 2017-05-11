Calgary leads other municipalities in sharing flood map data

Images of recent flooding in Quebec, Ontario, and now Kelowna BC might be all-to-familiar for Calgarians.

In the wake of this year’s flooding, the federal government announced earlier this week that it wants Canadians to have better access to flood mapping data.

According to documents obtained by the Canadian Press, many municipalities are hesitant to give up that information.

However Calgary is already leading the country in providing that data to citizens according to Craig Stewart, vice-president, federal affairs for the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

“Frankly, we don’t understand why these municipalities across the rest of the county have this view that somehow people need to be kept in the dark,” he said.

Stewart noted insurance companies already have their own flood mapping data and models.

“The fact that homeowners have (the maps) equips them to have the proper conversation with their insurance agent, and it equips them to protect themselves,” he said. “So it’s a positive thing.”

Frank Frigo, leader of watershed analysis with water resources at the City of Calgary, said with so many new Calgarians coming to the city each year, it’s important that people understand the risks.

“We are a major city at the confluence of two flashing mountain rivers, and that means the degree of risk is very high,” said Frigo.

He said unlike prairie cities, Calgary has much less warning time for floods. Sometimes 12 to 24 hours.

Flood maps help inform where and how Calgarians can build. Frigo said in newer communities, better building standards help protect, while in older communities, flood mitigation engineering projects will help protect those into the future.

He said overall, the information the city has provided has not hurt home values or people’s ability to get insurance.

Stewart agrees that fears of properties being devalued is misguided.

“There’s no evidence that there’s an effect on home prices as a result of these maps being online,” he said. “In fact, the BC Real Estate Association has been exploring making the data available as part of the MLS data on house listings.”