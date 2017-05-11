Calgary losing purpose-built rentals faster than other Canadian cities

If you’ve ever had trouble finding an apartment in Calgary, new data from the School of Public Policy shows it’s not just you being picky.

Economist Ron Kneebone took a look at CMHC data on purpose-built apartment numbers four major Canadian cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary.

He found that the availability per capita in all cities has been on the decline since 1990, but nowhere moreso than Calgary, where population climbed 96 percent as rental availability declined 24 per cent.

However, Gerry Baxter, executive director of the Calgary Residential Rental Association, said given the nearly 100 per cent jump in population since 1990, he certainly isn’t seeing a shortage of available rentals.

He suspects condominiums may have filled that gap in the market, both with former renters purchasing condos, and with people renting them out as investments.

He said in the early 1990s, the trend of building purpose-built rental apartments really dropped off as condominiums took off. What’s more, many existing apartments were converted into condos.

According to data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, purpose-built apartments dropped from about 50,000 in the early 1990s to about 36,000 today.

In the same time, the city added about 54,000 condominium units, and around 17 – 18,000 of those are rented out.

“Given the fact that the city has increased in size – it’s reasonable to make the assumption that we have more units in the city now, and there’s more housing being rented out,” said Baxter.

Kneebone said the data does look at purpose built rentals, and does not take into account condo rentals. However he noted all four cities have seen a huge jump in condo builds. Only Calgary has seen such a significant drop in purpose-built rentals.

He adds it is low-income renters who are really losing out in this trend.

He’d like to see the city make it easier for developers to build housing targeted at people of limited means.

“We often put up barriers for developers to put up housing that people with limited means can actually afford to rent,” said Kneebone.