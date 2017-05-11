Calgary police charge four in fentanyl trafficking operation

Four people have been charged and a fifth will likely join them in relation to a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking operation in northeast Calgary, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said on Thursday.

A news release said on April 20, the CPS Strategic Enforcement Unit began an investigation and obtained warrants for two residences in the 100 block of Laguna Close NE and in the 0-100 block of Falbury Crescent NE.

Officers executed the warrants on April 26 and seized 98 fentanyl pills, 8.3 grams of cocaine, 6.3 grams of methamphetamine and 14.4 grams of an unknown white powder that has been sent for testing.

They also recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, a .22 calibre rifle, a revolver and $22,450 in cash.

According to CPS, two people, both of Calgary, were arrested and charged at the Laguna Close home.

Ali Mosa, 23, has been charged with numerous offences including possession of a firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possession of proceeds of crime.

Bo Lam Tung, 19, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking crack cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime and outstanding warrants.

According to the release, two others face similar charges based on evidence gathered during the investigation and charges are pending against a fifth person police identified on Thursday.