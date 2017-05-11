How Calgary deals with the black bags in its blue bins

So you’ve got a wire coat hanger and you need to get rid of it. Garbage or blue bin?

It’s a question thousands of Calgarians are asking everyday about just about any material you can imagine. The City of Calgary knows it, and they’re trying to keep people informed.

Sharon Howland, leader of program management at Waste and Recycling, said it’s a constant task to keep people updated on what they should and shouldn’t put in blue bins.

Over the past 18 months, they’ve been moving their message away from traditional media – TV, radio and print advertising – to social media.

“That’s as a result of how Calgarians are consuming their media,” said Howland “There’s definitely a higher rate of usage for social media.”

She said it’s easier to change the message on the fly. Like if they notice a problem with a particular item or material showing up in the waste stream.

“Social media is more of a conversation with residents as well. So we can get more feedback and answer more questions when we do a campaign,” said Howland.

Most importantly, it’s cheaper, although she couldn’t provide the dollar value on how much the city saved by taking its message online.

Despite all that messaging, garbage is ending up at the Material Recovery Facility. That’s where Cascades Recovery Inc. works for the city, sorting all the items that arrive from blue bins, and commercial recyclers as well.

Howland said last year the company processed 66,000 metric tonnes of waste, and of that, 61,000 metric tonnes were recyclable.

That means 5,000 metric tonnes still went to the landfill, despite being put in a blue bin.

While it sounds like a lot, Howland said the city’s contract with Cascades has parameters for this sort of thing.

“Compared to other communities, we are doing very, very well. Generally speaking, if you can keep residue around 10 per cent or less, your program is doing well," she said.

In 2016, Calgary’s residue was less than 7.5 per cent.