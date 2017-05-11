Campaign to defund private schools backed by NDP: Kenney

Are elite private schools sucking up funds that could help make public education better for Alberta kids?

Progress Alberta, Save Our Students (SOS) Alberta, and a group of unions backing their campaign to defund private schools think so.

Duncan Kinney, executive director of Progress Alberta (PA), said at a time when the budget is tight in Alberta, we need to find efficiencies in our education system.

He said it’s their belief that by defunding elite private schools that charge roughly $10,000 a year in tuition, it would free up $30 million annually to go towards making sure no student goes to school hungry, reducing class sizes and improving special education programs.

Kinney said they aren’t trying to shut down private schools.

“Private schools should be private at the end of the day. If you want to send your kids to a private school we’re not saying you can’t. By all means, fill your boots,” he said.

Kinney said in Ontario, private schools are more widely attended and go totally unfunded by the province, whereas private schools in Alberta are the most highly-subsidized system in Canada.

Jason Kenney, the leader of the Alberta Progressive Conservative party, said despite claims by PA and SOS that they’re independent groups, he believes they’re acting as an NDP-affiliated special interest group.

“They don’t want a competitive marketplace. They want a monopoly for state-run schools—a cookie-cutter approach to education—and I think it’s profoundly un-Canadian.

Kenney said Canadians value pluralism, multiculturism, freedom, and choice over this concept.

As for PA and SOS’s campaign to defund private schools? Kenney said it’s “well-organized and aggressive.”

“I’m certain that it’s happening with the passive approval of the NDP,” he said.