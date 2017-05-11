Children's performers Rattle and Strum drum up sing-alongs and fun

Calgarians Heather Blush and Steve Hazlett have made a career performing for the world’s fussiest audience: your kids.

“Kids are a tough audience, because they tell you exactly what they think,” Blush laughed. “There’s no polite, ‘oh yeah, that was good, very nice.’ If they don’t like you, they tell you, ‘oh, no, that’s not my style.’”

Together, Blush and Hazlett are Rattle and Strum, one of the headliner’s at this year’s Calgary International Children’s Festival.

The duo, who also perform in the ‘adult’ band Heather Blush and the Uppercuts, have been doing kids music since 2011.

Their brand is silly, fun and interactive.

“I worked at daycares with children for a long time, and I realized to keep kids attention spans, you can’t sing long, rambling songs,” explained Blush, who is also a trained music therapist. “You have to sing short ones, or have something for them to do in them. A lot of songs we have involve dancing or some really silly stuff.”

Song topics include spaceships, sneakaroo, and a song about getting peanut butter on your hands, face, hair, ceiling – everywhere but the mouth, really.

The duo regularly programs special shows for kids, including a recent one with 100 Grade 2s and 3s, all playing basedrums together.

“It was pretty amazing for energy,” Hazlett said.

They’ve also played the occasional oddly programmed Folk Fest, like the one time they performed at the exact same slot as Sonic and alternative rock bands Wilco and Cake.

“It was their first time having a children’s stage, and for some reason they scheduled us to play a show at 7 at night, in September, so it was actually dark by then,” Blush recalled. “People were walking between the two main stages of these two headliners.

“But we weren’t playing a lot of children’s music, because at that point, there weren’t a lot of actual children around.”