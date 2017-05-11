Councillor survey shows citizens want a Saddledome replacement

Half of Calgarians want a new arena and only one-in-five believe the Saddledome meets the city's needs, according to a new councillor-driven poll.

On Thursday, councillors released survey results hoping their research questions could calm the otherwise divisive CalgaryNEXT and now Victoria Park arena debate.

Fifty per cent of respondents polled say they want a new arena and 19 per cent believe the Saddledome doesn’t meet some or any of citizens current needs. A large number of folks are undecided, and others want details before making a concrete decision.

According to a Mainstreet survey commissioned by Coun. Shane Keating and eight of his collegues, Calgarians are pretty divided on what kind of city cash should go toward an areana – but they agree that a deal for a new arena is a must.

The survey shows that 60 per cent of would back city-supported construction of a new arena - as long as it wouldn't have an impact on property taxes.



“It does say in many cases that there’s an appetite for public investment,” said Keating. “As long as there’s some methodology in recouping that investment to some degree.”

Keating said the survey doesn’t actually tell councillors how to go about doing that, but in his mind there are several options.