Dead things on the haunting set of Macbeth

In order for the talented cast of Macbeth to inhabit Shakespeare’s world, someone has to create that world in the first place.

Enter Hanne Loosen, stage left.

Loosen, an experienced designer, was given the ambitious task of creating the haunting set for the play last year. The entire play was such a success that she’s rebuilding that world for the remount this year.

Setting the stage

One of the most important decisions was to lay the stage out in a thrust – meaning the audience members are placed on three sides of the stage, with the majority of the action taking place in the middle.

Loosen wanted to bend the fourth wall a little with the layout. As soon as you enter, you’re already stepping on a cobblestone path, with trees a solemn street lamp to your side. Audiences members have to walk across the actual set to find their seats. As they reach the middle of the stage, the cobblestones suddenly change direction. It’s not a big thing, but just a little change in how the floor is arranged makes it feel uncomfortable.

“It gives it a bit of a surreal look,” Loosen explained. “It’s realistic but absurd – I mean, we have trees in the pavement.”

The trees are really cool. Last year, the crew chopped down living trees to be part of the set.

“They were still fresh, so some people had (minor) allergic reaction,” she explained. “Now they’ve been stored all winter, and they’re really dead. So no allergic reactions.”

Instead the gnarled trees just add to the spooky atmosphere – death is literally all around you as the play starts, and if you’ve read Macbeth, you know there’s a lot more to come.

Loosen played fast and loose with the authenticity of the era. The play takes place across 25 different locations, mostly castles and battlefields, but her influences were closer to older London street view, with wet cobblestones and copious amounts of fog that give it a film noir look.

Even the actors wear black tunnel scarves, to quickly disappear into the set (and off stage) after large battle scenes.

Loosen has created an immersive world that breathes, heaves and scares all on its own – and that’s before a single witch steps on stage.