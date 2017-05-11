Depression during pregnancy can physically change child’s brain: Calgary researchers

Researchers at the University of Calgary (U of C) have discovered that when a mother experiences depression during pregnancy, as well as postpartum, it can cause a child’s brain to physically change.

Dr. Catherine Lebel, assistant professor at the U of C’s department of radiology, authored a study outlining a correlation between premature brain development in children with mothers who experience depression during both pregnancy or the postpartum period.

“We know from others studies that mom’s mental health is related to the kid’s behaviour and the kid’s mental health … ours was the first study to look at this preschool age range and also the first to look at maternal mental health in that early postpartum period, as it relates to brain structure,” Lebel told Metro.

“What we saw is essentially what looks like a more mature brain in the kids whose moms had worse depressive symptoms, so to us, that suggests pre-mature development in these kids, which is not optimal.”

Those children are more likely to develop mental health problems, have trouble relating to others and struggle in school compared to children whose mothers did not experience depression, according to the study.

Dr. Frank MacMaster, scientific director for the strategic clinical network for addictions and mental health in Alberta, called it a “landmark” study.

“We’ve known for a while that the environment that you grow up in really affects how your brain ends up developing – this work really emphasizes the importance of making sure we don’t dismiss postpartum depression and we take into account not only how it’s affecting the mother, but also the child,” MacMaster said.

He said there’s still a lot of shame and stigma around mental illness in general, but especially when it comes to prepartum and postpartum depression.

“Studies like this that talk about the biological aspects of (mental illness) really frame it as a true illness – which it is,” MacMaster said.

Lebel said she hopes screening for depression during pregnancy will become more mainstream, instead of only after the child is born, as is typical now.

MacMaster, who has a background in pediatric mental health, agreed.

“This opens up a whole new line of research and clinical questions,” MacMaster said.