Former Calgary police sergeant can challenge firing in Alberta Court of Appeal

CALGARY — A former Calgary police sergeant who was fired for misconduct can appeal his dismissal to Alberta's highest court.

Anthony Braile was fired last year after lying to police about a dangerous high-speed chase in 2008 that led to a crash that injured a taxi driver and threatened the safety of other people.

The crash happened six months after Braile had returned to work from mental health leave, and Braile said he was still ill at the time.

In 2010, he was charged with dangerous driving, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge three years later.

He also acknowledged nine counts of professional misconduct during a lengthy police disciplinary proceeding.

The Law Enforcement Review Board turned down Braile's request to appeal his firing, but Justice Sheilah Martin has ruled that Braile can challenge the board's decision at the Alberta Court of Appeal.

After Braile was dismissed, Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin said the case took too long and too much money was paid out while the sergeant was suspended from duty.