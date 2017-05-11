Mayor Naheed Nenshi's legal bill fundraiser nears home stretch at $207,500

He was hoping there wouldn’t be any attention on his five-man team before the fundraising was through.

But the same week a curious Coun. Sean Chu asked Mayor Naheed Nenshi how his legal bill fundraiser was going, Dean Koeller is laying it all out for the public to see.

So far, $207,500 of the mayor’s nearly $300,000 bill has been scraped together through a variety of networking events.

The committee was struck in November of 2016 to help his worship with his legal fees, which he incurred battling a defamation suit he was slapped with by Calvin Wenzel, which is now settled.

Koeller chairs a group that includes Colin Jackson, Karam-Ali Talakshi, David Laycock, and Irfhan Rawji.

“What really bothered me was the fact that this was a personal attack that would be a financial burden to the mayor,” Koeller said. “To have individuals step up and be willing to be a leader in the community and act on the interest in the city and make them personably responsible for having a public discourse, to me, is the wrong message to send.”

Koeller said he has no political aspirations, but felt the need to protect the city’s leader, whether it was the mayor or any other councillor.

With instructions from the ethics adviser, his group is allowed to solicit donations up to $10,000 per donor because the cash is going into the city’s coffers to support programs and services.

Donations can be corporate, or individual and any cash offer over $100 will be published after the money is raised.

And yes, donors get a tax receipt.

“If an individual, or family, donates a piece of land, a bench or some other sort of value to the city they’re provided with a tax receipt,” Koeller said.

“Us raising money to pay back the city, the city has already paid the bill so these funds will go to the general coffers…I think it’s appropriate.”

Koeller said the quiet campaign has gone well, but he was expecting to raise the cash quicker.