Neon Dreams riding wave through Calgary

Halifax-based Neon Dreams is having a huge year. They’ve been funded by MuchFact, they won the Canadian Radio Music Award for best new group, and they performed their single Marching Bands (with Kardinal Offishall) at this year’s Juno gala.

Their current tour will take them through Calgary during the Stampede, where they’ll open for music heavyweights, The Chainsmokers.

Q: It’s been an awesome 2017 so far, how great does this Canadian support feel?

A: You know what? This year was a mind-blowing year. After the success we had with Marching Bands – coming out the gate with that single and not having too high expectations, and seeing everything it did for us. There’s a lot of people that really believe in our project now, and I think that really reflects in how Canada’s taking us.

Everything we’ve done thus far feels like it builds to a bigger step.

Q: What inspires your songwriting process?

A: It’s crazy, because all of us come from completely different worlds of music, and I think that’s why when we write we have such chemistry. A track can start from anywhere from a guitar riff or just a beat we’re working on. It can start from any different way, not traditional like when bands were jamming out tracks and see what comes out.

Q: You’re opening for the Chainsmokers at the Stampede – what can we expect from the live show?