Provincial review of photo radar underway to ensure it’s not simply a moneymaker for law enforcement

Millions collected by the Calgary police’s photo radar could be at risk with a provincial review to make sure it’s targeting safety and not being used as a cash cow.

According to the CPS data there were 273,082 photo radar tickets handed down in 2015, raking in approximately $22 million.

On Thursday, Transportation Minister Brian Mason said a review is now underway in his department. It’s a plan that has the support of all four opposition parties in the legislature.

Mason said the review is based on public feedback.

“There's a strong public view, I think, that photo radar has gone beyond just enforcing safe traffic and has become, in some cases, a bit of a cash cow for municipalities,” Mason said Thursday. “That is a misuse, if that is occurring.

He said they need to know to what degree that is occurring, and to make sure it can be corrected.

Municipalities with 5,000 residents or more can run photo radar through their local police or RCMP.

Most of the money from a photo radar ticket - 73 per cent - goes to the municipality. The other 27 per cent goes to the province. Every ticket has a 15 per cent surcharge for a victims of crime fund.

Under guidelines established in 2014, photo radar should be set up in areas where drivers habitually ignore traffic laws, where there have been a lot of collisions or pedestrian accidents, or where there is a lot of pedestrian traffic.

In previous interviews with Metro, the CPS has said that their primary goal with photo radar is safety—and to enforce the law.

Mason said his department will review where municipalities are running photo radar and how much money they are receiving.

The Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties have previously raised questions about photo radar. In fact, Mason's news conference was arranged on short notice Thursday just before a scheduled Wildrose news conference urging a photo radar review.

Wildrose justice critic Angela Pitt agreed with Mason's review, and said the public deserves to see some numbers.

“We know that there's significantly higher number of photo traffic locations in Edmonton than there are in Calgary,” said Pitt.

“Why is that? We don't know but we'd like those answers.”

Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has been calling for a photo radar review following a cross-province tour he made to win the party leadership in March. He said he heard “hundreds of Albertans in every corner of the province” express frustration with photo radar.

“It's supposed to be a law enforcement and not a tax-collection tool, but I think there's growing anecdotal evidence that's not the case.”

Pitt and Kenney also urged Mason make the results public by Sept. 15, so voters have the information before casting a ballot in municipal elections later in the fall. Mason, however, said he won't commit to an artificial deadline.

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark and Liberal Leader David Swann also said photo radar has a place in traffic safety but should be reviewed to ensure it's fulfilling that mandate.