$1K reward offered for return of stolen Calgary Beach Volleyball Association tractor

The Calgary Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of their prized tractor that was stolen Wednesday night.

According to Rhonda McLeod, spokeswoman for CBVA, the tractor—a red Kubota—and a truck trailer were taken from her family’s lot in the Foothills industrial area on 61 Ave and 30 Street SE.

McLeod said all they know is that it was stolen between 6 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday—they know this because their neighbour was there at six and returned at midnight to find the lock cut.

She said the tractor is used to level sand, and was bought two years ago after significant fundraising.

“It was a significant investment for us. It’s really heartbreaking for our volunteers,” she said.

If the trailer were to miraculously reappear tonight, McLeod said CBVA would be ecstatic.