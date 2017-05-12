Calgary couple back from dream Hawaii vacation city helped them take

For two weeks, it was just Kim De Gagne, his wife, Alanna, and the beach.

Last fall, Calgarians rallied around De Gagne, who has been battling an incurable blood and bone cancer for three years, when his Christmas tree business needed a boost.

The response to a Facebook post asking people to help the former dance instructor out by purchasing a tree from his lot snowballed into a dream trip to Hawaii – something he desperately wanted to experience with Alanna while he still could.

“I don’t have everybody’s names but the people know who they are, that helped us get there, and I’d just like to thank them all from the bottom of my heart and my wife’s heart,” De Gagne told Metro. “It was such a heart-felt gift to give somebody, and I’m just very appreciative it was myself and my wife that received it.”

His doctor made him promise to relax on the trip, so the couple spent their time walking for several miles along the beach everyday, looking for turtles and even squeezed in some snorkelling.

But De Gagne said the highlight of the trip was renewing their wedding vows on a Maui beach.

“It’s something I wanted to do to reiterate our love for each other,” De Gagne said. “The fellow that did the renewals had tears in his eyes, and he told us he could just feel the love we had for each other – it was pretty cool.”

They enjoyed a traditional luau afterwards and took in the Hawaii sunset.

“It was beautiful,” De Gagne said. “There was a calmness over everybody – it made you glad you were where you were.”

He said he sees a real difference in Alanna since they have returned to Calgary.

She works full-time to support them and was feeling a lot of stress before the trip.

“She was just relaxed the whole time,” De Gagne said. “It was every bit as good for her as it was for me.”