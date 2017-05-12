Calgary event explores the past, present and future of 'the left'

What kind of role has the political left played in Canada’s history? Roberta Lexier, an Associate Professor at Mount Royal University is hoping the first “Social Democracy and the Left in Canada: Past, Present, and Future” conference will shine the light on what’s often overlooked.

On Friday, academics and the general public will gather to talk politics, namely to debate how left-leaning politics helped shape Canada, and where the political belief may head in the future.

According to Lexier, who studies social movements and activism, the left is something often skipped over for academic studies.

“The conference is just the first part of a longer process to try and engage historians, politicial scientists, economists, sociologists – all sorts of academics – in thinking more about the left and its role in Canada,” Lexier said. "To really think about what the country and promise owes to those sorts of ideas and values."

Part of the reason we’re doing this, and especially the reason we’re doing this in Calgary this year is that it’s the second anniversary of the NDP defeat of the Progressive Conservatives two years ago.

"In Alberta we’ve seen the shift to a more social democratic centre-left party in the province.”

Lexier said it’s also the 85th anniversary of the NDPs predecessor: the Cooperative Commonwealth Federation, which was formed in Calgary at the Legion downtown.

"We’re seeing internationally, especially in the United States, and elsewhere, a rise happening in the left," Lexier said. "Progressive politics are becoming big news these days."

Lexier said by not involving the left in popular discussions and academic study we fail to acknowledge the important ways ideas have played out in Canada, skewing the impression of the country’s politics.

"The world’s a pretty divided place lately," Lexier said. "What that misses is the really important realities of both sides of the political perspective and where we might find commonalities but where there’s also fundamental differences that are important to understand."

The conference kicks off at the Legion in Calgary with keynote speaker Avi Lewis on Friday May 12 and runs until the 14th.