Calgary man charged in 2015 death of three-month-old son

Just a few weeks ago the Calgary Police Service ruled the 2015 death of a three-month-old baby a homicide — now, his father, an associate pastor, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Cyrus Nel was born in June 2015 and was found in medical distress in his home in the 600 block of Tradal Drive NE around 9 p.m. August 31, 2015.

Cyrus was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, where according to the Strathmore Standard he died “surrounded by family and friends.”

“An angel has left too soon.”

Insp. Don Coleman said Friday that Daniel Nel, Cyrus’s father and an associate pastor at Rockyview Alliance Church, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his son.

At a press conference in April, Coleman told media that “somebody knows something,” and that police weren’t looking for suspects beyond individuals in the home.

Coleman said after the conclusion of numerous medical tests and consultations with “a number of pediatric specialists” police believe the threshold to charge Daniel with second-degree murder has been met.

“There were injuries inflicted on Cyrus that led to his death,” he said.

Coleman said there had been varying degrees of cooperation from friends and family of the Nels throughout the investigation and that Leah Nel, Cyrus’ mother “hasn’t been a factor” in the investigation.

Doug Balzer, spokesman for Rockyview Alliance Church said after Daniel was brought into questioning for his son’s death they put him on administrative leave pending further developments.

Balzer said they learned Daniel had been charged Friday.

“Because of this development and the gravity of the charge, Dan will no longer be able to perform ministry duties for the foreseeable future, and therefore on May 12 we suspended his license to act as a minister,” he said. “We remain in prayer for all involved in this situation.”

In a Facebook post announcing the baby’s death in September of 2015, Rockyview Alliance Pastor Shaw Vickar said the Nels and their family were “experiencing an overwhelming measure of sadness.”

“That said, the presence and comfort of God has also been evident throughout these difficult days,” he wrote.

Leah also wrote about her son’s death on a blog that has since been removed, stating that they didn’t know “the physical reason” Cyrus had stopped breathing while in his crib.

“Dan noticed his distress and did everything he could do to help him but still Cyrus could not breathe and his heart stopped,” she wrote.