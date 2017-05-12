Calgary teacher recognized as Energy Educator of the Year

A Calgary teacher is being honoured for his ongoing commitment to environmental education with the 2017 Energy Educator of the Year.

The award id presented by Canadian Geographic and is given out annually as a part of the Classroom Energy Diet Challenge, an award-winning education program and funded by Shell Canada, to improve energy literacy among Canadian students.

Moe Rachid teaches grades 5 and 6 at O. S. Geiger Schoo, and between January 30 and April 26 his class, along with thousands of teachers across the country participated in the challenge—guiding more than 32,-- students through an array of energy-saving classroom challenges.

“It’s probably every teacher’s dream to be successful and hit those milestones with their students. I was extremely thrilled for sure,” he said.

Rachid was nominated by his teaching colleagues for his dynamic approach to teaching environmental science and helping his students to become energy ambassadors at their school.

“He’s done a fantastic job in educating students and staff members about the importance of curbing energy consumption and making smarter and more environmentally friendly choices in our daily lives,” explained Sarah Drake, a Grade 5/6 teacher at the school.

She said Rachid and his students have raised this awareness through sharing their work on the walls of the school, classroom presentations and daily announcements.

“The work they have done has definitely increased school community awareness about energy consumption and reducing energy use,” said Drake.

Rachid said it’s refreshing to know the teaching and learning doesn’t end where the lesson does.

“It’s good to see the students are applying their learning to real life situations,” he said.

Rachid encourages other teachers to make environmental learning a part of every day conversation and learning topics with their students.