Construction underway for Calgary's 17 Avenue SE BRT

It’s ground breaking – literally.

On Friday, the City of Calgary broke officially started work on the 17 Avenue SE Bus Rapid Transit project.

This plan will involve building dedicated, bus-only lanes along 17 Avenue SE between Hubalta Road and 9 Avenue SE in Inglewood. The roadway widening is being accompanied by a “corridor refresh” along International Avenue, which includes a new road surface, wider sidewalks, boulevards, landscaping and better crosswalks.

“The 17 Avenue SE BRT will give Calgarians high quality transit options and revitalize International Avenue at the same time,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a prepared release. “We’ve been working with the community to make sure the design complements this vibrant part of our city, and creates great spaces for Calgarians to explore everything that International Avenue has to offer.”

The first phase of the project is being funded through $64 million from the Government of Alberta’s GreenTRIP fund, and $30 million from the city’s Municipal Stability Initiative funding.

“Our government is pleased to support the 17 Avenue SE BRT project as an important step forward in the development of Calgary’s Bus Rapid Transit system,” said Joe Ceci, Alberta Minister of Finance in a prepared release. “This transit investment will make life better for Calgarians by helping them get where they need to go, safely and efficiently.”

Phase two is padded with $21.25 million in provincial funding and $42.5 million in federal funding.

The second phase will see three bridges dedicated to transit constructed across the Bow River, Western Deadworks Canal and Deerfoot trail. There’s room in the plan for a multi-use path parallel to the BRT lanes for cyclists and pedestrians to connect to the Bow River pathway system. Intersections will be changed and a BRT station will be built beside the Blackfoot Truck Stop.

“Important affordable and efficient transit infrastructure is to helping Canadians get to work on time and back home quickly at the end of a long day,” said Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence in a prepared release. “We are pleased to be supporting the second phase of this project, which will provide Calgary residents with more transportation options, reduce air pollution, and help families spend more time together.”