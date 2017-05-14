Calgary council to set indicative tax rate on Monday

Calgary City Council will be setting the tax rate for 2018 at Monday’s council meeting, but with a big asterisk next to the number.

That’s because it’s an election year, and the new council elected after October’s election will get to put the final stamp of approval on that number, or perhaps tweak it slightly.

City administration is suggesting council go with a 2 per cent tax rate increase, which will amount to about $32 million to help close the gap of $170 million needed to balance the books.

In its four-year action plan, the city had previously planned for a 4.7 per cent rate increase, but that was before the economic downturn.

Cou. Ward Sutherland said administration is telling council it can balance the books and maintain services with a two per cent hike, but service cuts will probably be necessary to go any lower.

He’d like to explore that option.

“I think yes, we can get to zero,” said Sutherland. “But that’s going to be council to give that direction and for administration to tell us if cuts are necessary and where.”

At the same time, Sutherland said he thinks the new council will have to look at privatization of some city services if the city hopes to keep spending under control.