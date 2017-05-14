Calgary guys read feminist literature – naked

Reading while naked – it's not just for women any more.

Flipping through the city as a one-time special is Naked Girls Reading Calgary presents: Naked Guys Reading Feminist Literature.

Originally founded in Chicago, Naked Girls Reading features women, sans clothing, reading to an audience in an empowering move to prove women can be both smart and sexy.

Organizer Keely Kamikaze said she’d been approached by a number of men after the shows who said they wanted a body-positive event for men as well.

“I asked permission from the franchise, and they normally don’t allow this, and this is the first time they’ve ever allowed it in Canada,” Kamikaze said. “They’re exception was if it was naked guys reading feminist literature.”

The point of the event is to give men a body-positive event, where they can be themselves and be loved for who they are, while also supporting their female counterparts.

For men or women, however, it does take a certain amount of guts to get on stage and read while naked. Reader James Demers is doing it specifically because it doesn’t feel comfortable. As a trans man, he sees the event as an opportunity for personal growth.

“I transitioned almost nine years ago, so the opportunity to take my shirt off is the ultimate goal, because I did put a lot of work into it, to get to a point where I was comfortable with my chest and my body,” he explained.

Demers is expecting the big reveal to be the scariest part, but after that, it’ll just be reading from a good book.

The book in question is Carrie Fisher’s The Princess Diarist.

“Her writing is brilliant, she’s really open about her struggles with mental illness and what it means to be famous and being part of the fandom she sort of fell into,” he said.