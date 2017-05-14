News / Calgary

Collision sends four to Calgary hospitals with minor injuries

EMS said the cause of the crash in the city's SE is unknown at this time

Four people were sent to hospital in stable condition after a two vehicle collision on Sunday morning, according to a news release from EMS.

At roughly 7:45 a.m., paramedics responded to the collision at Barlow Trail and Peigan Trail SE.

Three people from one vehicle and one from the other were taken to hosptials around the city in stable, non-life threatening condition, the release said. All four were in their late teens or 20s.

According to EMS, they suffered minor injuries but no other details were available. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

