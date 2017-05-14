Startup Calgary finds new home under Calgary Economic Development

Calgary’s startup scene just received a significant boost, as Startup Calgary has now become part of Calgary Economic Development.

Founded in 2010, Startup Calgary fosters local entrepreneurs by helping connect resources and people, holding annual events and generally providing support for hundreds of fledgling idea.

“The possibilities for us in this partnership and the resources that are available to us literally changed over night,” explained Startup Calgary executive director Kari Gordon.

The organization was operating on a shoestring budget before, and although they’re still very budget-minded, the partnership gives them access to everything from meeting spaces to increase awareness. Gordon has already seen an increase in the amount of calls and connections she can make since the partnership went into effect earlier this month.

City council approved funding for a three year pilot program, which transfers Startup Calgary’s programs to the CED, in April 2017. Startup Calgary will still retain it’s name and brand identity, and they’ll continue holding annual events like Startup Weekend and Launch Party, which serve to highlight community successes in the entrepreneurial community.

But now they’ll also be able to hold pop-up events and have a bigger presence in the city overall. They’re also going out into the community and making closer ties with Calgary’s estimated 25 different co-working spaces.

“We really cover that full spectrum in the community now, between planting the seeds right through to seeing it flourish,” she said.

From Calgary Economic Development’s perspective, technological shifts are changing the way business is done.

“The ability of an ecosystem to generate and accelerate talent, ideas and capital is crucial and with Startup Calgary under our umbrella, it will help provide greater support for local entrepreneurs,” said CED president and CEO Mary Moran, in a statement.

The partnership actually follows in the steps of Edmonton Economic Development, who acquired Startup Edmonton in 2014.