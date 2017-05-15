Alberta Education asks for input into curriculum rewrite with second survey

As the provincial government continues to work on building a new curriculum for Alberta students, they are once again asking for public input.

Last fall, more thank 32,000 Albertans provided their feedback on the current K-12 provincial curriculum, beginning what is the largest curriculum rewrite in the province’s history.

According to Alberta Education, the next step is to gather input on what students will learn and when they will learn it in the future curriculum.

“We know that Albertans want to provide meaningful input into how schools can best prepare students for success,” said education minister David Eggen in a prepared statement.

He said in addition to the curriculum survey, Alberta Education has set up face-to-face sessions in each region of the province and have developed a series of resources that can be used by schools or community groups to host their own sessions that support completing this survey.

Mark Ramsankar, president of Alberta Teacher’s Association said through this second survey, Albertans will be able to respond more specifically to the curriculum design process.

“This, of course, will provide valuable information to our teachers and others who are participating in the various working groups,” he said.

Alberta Education said the spring 2017 survey has two parts. In the first part, Albertans are invited to provide their thoughts on the general content of the six subject areas of Language Arts (both English and French), math, social studies, and wellness education.

In the second part of the survey Albertans are asked to provide detailed feedback on the draft content for the six subjects.

Following the closure of the survey, Alberta Education will review the results and use what they’ve heard to refine their work and help develop learning outcomes in each subject.

The development of learning outcome in the six subject areas will begin next fall.

Input gathered from the surveys is one of many elements Alberta Education is taking into consideration during their review of the K-12 curriculum.