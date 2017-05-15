Calgary council aims for a 0 to 2 per cent tax increase for 2018

Are Calgary's taxes going up next year? It's not clear yet.

On Monday, Mayor Naheed Nenshi made a motion, which was passed in an 11 to 4 vote, for administration to work on adjusting the 2018 budget based on a tax rate increase of zero to 2 per cent. The options administration draft will come back to a new council in November of 2017 for final say after the election.

But some councillors said looking at a range between zero and 2 per cent isn’t enough.

Coun. Joe Magliocca actually asked council to entertain exploring a rate ranging between -2 and zero. His motion was ultimately defeated, but some collegues agreed finding a way to zero is the goal.

Nenshi explained at budget time council will have to have two important discussions.

In 2017, he said the city gave taxpayers a rebate, and if council wanted to give citizens that rebate again for 2018 funds would need to be found.

“If council chose to use the tax room for the Green Line financing next year, then they would keep that tax room in their base budget,” said Nenshi. “Rather than refunding that tax room back to taxpayers.”

The mayor explained that a combination of these things could mean a 2 per cent increase in the base budget, along with the rebates that were added to the base budget ending could mean a total of 4.9 per cent increase for the average household.

“Tell me what it takes to get to zero, and let’s make some tough choices, it’s that simple,” said Coun. Ward Sutherland. “Why have all this variance stuff, I don’t get it.”

Sutherland said there’s been no reduction in the city’s operating budget for the past few years. Even next year, he says there aren’t any reductions, just another “shell game” to make the city’s spending look great.

When asked about what kind of tough decisions the city might need to make to get to zero, Sutherland underlined he’s not suggesting the city gets rid of all of their unions, but he’s hoping administration can truly maximize savings.

