Calgary police officer justified in shooting machete-wielding man: ASIRT

The actions of a Calgary police officer who shot a machete-wielding man at Marlborough mall last year are justified, according to Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

On Monday ASIRT released their findings of the investigation into the incident.

According to ASIRT on Sept. 17, 2016 around 2:10 p.m., the Calgary Police Service (CPS) responded to a call of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Marlborough LRT station.

Police were told that a man had been in a physical altercation and was seen running away carrying something that looked like a stick.

The first officer on scene saw a man matching the description heading towards the Marlborough Mall Sears entrance. The uniformed officer got our of his police vehicle and ran after the man, identifying himself as an officer and directing him to stop.

Once inside the store the man suddenly stopped running, turned on the officer and was seen putting his hand into his clothes.

At this point the officer deployed his Taser, but it had no observable effect on the man, ASIRT said.



The suspect then pulled a large machete-type knife from his clothes, raised it and charged at the officer who was only a few feet away and repeatedly hit him



Although the officer was severely injured, he was able to draw his weapon and fired at the man three times, striking him with all three shots.

A CPS officer who had arrived on scene provided immediate medical attention to the man and the officer until EMS arrived. Paramedics treated both patients at the scene before they were transported to hospital.

After reviewing the investigation, ASIRT executive director Susan D. Hughson determined that the officer was lawfully placed and in the lawful execution of his duty.

“His use of lethal force was not only objectively and subjectively reasonable, given the other man’s unlawful use of the machete, it was reasonably necessary,” ASIRT said in a prepared statement. “Indeed, it is possible – if not likely—that the officer’s use of his sidearm saved his life.”

ASIRT said while the subject officer did cause serious injury to the man with the machete, his conduct did not and could not constitute a criminal offence.