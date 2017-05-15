Calgary Stampede announces SuperPass for unlimited entry
The Stampede takes place from July 7 to 16
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Buckle up cowboys – the Calgary Stampede has just made access easier than ever.
The organization just announced the new SuperPass, which will provide unlimited entry during this year’s event.
“This is the first time we’ve ever offered an unlimited gate admission pass to our guests. It’s a great option for those who don’t want to limit their Stampede experience to just a couple of days,” said Paul Rosenberg, Stampede COO, in a prepared statement.
The SuperPass will only be on sale from May 22 to June 12 and will go for $39 plus GST.
It’s designed to work with your smartphone, and offers the same amount of access as a regular ticket, except it’s valid for all nine days of the event.
The Calgary Stampede takes place from July 7 to 16. For more information visit www.calgarystampede.com.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary