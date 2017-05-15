Congregated bus stops for low ridership routes to be announced by CBE Tuesday
Senior high students whose transportation fees are supposed to be covered by Bill 1 will likely have to pay $100 out of pocket
Transportation on low ridership Calgary school bus routes is going to look a little different in the coming months.
In a Calgary Board of Education announcement to be made Tuesday, congregated bus stops will be rolled out for low ridership routes, Metro has learned. It's believed most of the low ridership routes are those geared toward alternative programs.
This is not the current system and will likely affect 2,500 CBE students.
It’s not clear how near or far from a student’s home these bus stops will be.
Further, the announcement is expected to show that transportation funding provided by the government is $549 per student, but a senior high student’s public transit pass costs $650 (at $65 a month) for the 10 months of school.
This means that senior high students who are supposed to be covered by Bill 1 as they reside 2.4 km or greater from their designated school will still pay approximately $100 to make up the difference.
