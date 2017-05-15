Polish scooterist travelling across the world victim of hit and run outside Calgary

Luck has not been on the side of Polish adventurer Piotr Glowacki in the last few weeks.

Glowacki, who is riding across the world on a 50cc lime green motorized scooter, first arrived in Calgary in late April after his scooter broke down.

After seeing his call for help on social media, Calgary’s own Apocalypse Scooter Club stepped in to help him get his bike back in working order, only to have him make it to Winnipeg where his engine exploded.

“He’s kind of been cursed with engine problems,” said Spencer Kennedy, president of Apocalypse.

Glowacki was brought back to Calgary by a member of the group, and was once again was given the help to get his scooter road ready.

After so much bad luck for Glowacki with his bike, things were looking up for him as he left Calgary for a second time on Sunday evening.

Then, just 40 clicks east of the city he was struck by an SUV.

According to Strathmore RCMP the driver of the SUV took off from the scene on foot—leaving Piotr on the side of the highway severely injured—and has yet to be located.

“I’m embarrassed to hear that the driver took off from the scene because that’s not how I’d like a world traveller to see Calgary—it’s pretty shameful,” said Kennedy.

RCMP said the incident occurred while both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 1 at Ranger Road 274 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday evening, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-934-3535.

Glowacki is now undergoing surgery at Foothills Hospital.

“The latest is that Piotr has some pretty bad breaks in his legs where the bone is actually coming through the skin, a broken ankle and some damage to his hand,” said Kennedy.

Members of Apocalypse Scooter Club became fairly close with Glowacki during his nearly three week stay in the city, and have set him up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to get him back to Poland.

“This is a guy who has traveled tens of thousands of kilometers and he goes 40 clicks out of our city and he gets smoked by someone,” said Kennedy. “As optimistic as we all are that he’ll get back on his bike, it sounds like it could be the end of the road for a while.”

Kennedy said after Glowacki (who he describes as being made out of “Polish stone”) recovers, they’d like to see him be able to complete his goal.

“He’s not doing it for money, he’s not doing it for fame— he’s just doing it for fun. Piotr’s just an adventurous guy.”