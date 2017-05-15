RCMP charge Airdrie man for allegedly trying to burn down his house

An Airdrie man has been charged with arson for allegedly attempting to burn his own property.

According to Airdrie RCMP, officials responded to a fire at about 12:30 pm on December 31, 2016, on Silver Springs Way. The fire was deemed suspicious due to incendiary material located within the structure.

Before this, on April 13, 2016, Airdrie Fire has responded to a structure fire at the same address.

After an investigation, Airdrie RCMP have charged Shaun Lee Sandbach, 35, with two counts of arson for a fraudulent purpose, possession of incendiary material, fraud over $5,000, public mischief and false pretences.

RCMP alleged he purchased material to burn his own property, attempting to have insurance cover the cost of the fire.