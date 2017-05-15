RCMP charge Airdrie man for allegedly trying to burn down his house
Airdrie Fire responded to two fires at the same address within a year
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An Airdrie man has been charged with arson for allegedly attempting to burn his own property.
According to Airdrie RCMP, officials responded to a fire at about 12:30 pm on December 31, 2016, on Silver Springs Way. The fire was deemed suspicious due to incendiary material located within the structure.
Before this, on April 13, 2016, Airdrie Fire has responded to a structure fire at the same address.
After an investigation, Airdrie RCMP have charged Shaun Lee Sandbach, 35, with two counts of arson for a fraudulent purpose, possession of incendiary material, fraud over $5,000, public mischief and false pretences.
RCMP alleged he purchased material to burn his own property, attempting to have insurance cover the cost of the fire.
It was also discovered that Sandbach allegedly committed public mischief on November 6, 2015 when he contacted Airdrie RCMP to report that his vehicle had been stolen while he was held at gunpoint. His claim was investigated by Airdrie RCMP and was determined to be false, according to a media release.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary